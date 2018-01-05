Best Science Books 2017: Wired Top Tech Books

As you all have no doubt noticed over the years, I love highlighting the best science books every year via the various end of year lists that newspapers, web sites, etc. publish. I've done it so far in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

And here we are in 2017!

As in previous years, my definition of "science books" is pretty inclusive, including books on technology, engineering, nature, the environment, science policy, public health, history & philosophy of science, geek culture and whatever else seems to be relevant in my opinion.

Today's list is Wired Top Tech Books Part I and Part II.

Betaball: How Silicon Valley and Science Built One of the Greatest Basketball Teams in History by Erik Malinowski

by Erik Malinowski (Not) Getting Paid to Do What You Love: Gender, Social Media, and Aspirational Work by Brooke Erin Duffy

by Brooke Erin Duffy Ours to Hack and to Own edited by Trebor Scholz and Nathan Schneider

edited by Trebor Scholz and Nathan Schneider Twitter and Tear Gas: The Power and Fragility of Networked Protest by Zeynep Tufekci

by Zeynep Tufekci Technically Wrong: Sexist Apps, Biased Algorithms, and Other Threats of Toxic Tech by Sara Wachter-Boettcher

by Sara Wachter-Boettcher The Woman Who Smashed Codes: A True Story of Love, Spies, and the Unlikely Heroine Who Outwitted America's Enemies by Jason Fagone

by Jason Fagone The Friendly Orange Glow: The Untold Story of the PLATO System and the Dawn of Cyberculture by Brian Dear

by Brian Dear iGen: Why Today's Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy—and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood—and What That Means for the Rest of Us by Jean M. Twenge

by Jean M. Twenge The Know-It-Alls: The Rise of Silicon Valley as a Political Powerhouse and Social Wrecking Ball by Noam Cohen

by Noam Cohen Troublemakers: How a Generation of Silicon Valley Upstarts Invented the Future by Leslie Berlin

by Leslie Berlin Who Can You Trust? How Technology Brought Us Together—and Why It Could Drive Us Apart by Rachel Botsman

