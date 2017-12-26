Best Science Books 2017: ScienceNews favorite science books of 2017

As you all have no doubt noticed over the years, I love highlighting the best science books every year via the various end of year lists that newspapers, web sites, etc. publish. I've done it so far in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

And here we are in 2017!

As in previous years, my definition of "science books" is pretty inclusive, including books on technology, engineering, nature, the environment, science policy, public health, history & philosophy of science, geek culture and whatever else seems to be relevant in my opinion.

Today's list is ScienceNews favorite science books of 2017.

Against the Grain: A Deep History of the Earliest States by James C. Scott

by James C. Scott The Great Quake: How the Biggest Earthquake in North America Changed Our Understanding of the Planet by Henry Fountain

by Henry Fountain Eclipse: Journeys to the Dark Side of the Moon by Frank Close

by Frank Close Rise of the Necrofauna: The Science, Ethics, and Risks of De-Extinction by Britt Wray

by Britt Wray Big Chicken: The Incredible Story of How Antibiotics Created Modern Agriculture and Changed the Way the World Eats by Maryn McKenna

by Maryn McKenna Inferior: How Science Got Women Wrong-and the New Research That's Rewriting the Story by Angela Saini

by Angela Saini Caesar's Last Breath: Decoding the Secrets of the Air Around Us by Sam Kean

by Sam Kean Cannibalism: A Perfectly Natural History by Bill Schutt

by Bill Schutt The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story by Douglas Preston

by Douglas Preston The Death and Life of the Great Lakes by Dan Egan

by Dan Egan How to Tame a Fox (and Build a Dog): Visionary Scientists and a Siberian Tale of Jump-Started Evolution by Lee Alan Dugatkin,‎ Lyudmila Trut

by Lee Alan Dugatkin,‎ Lyudmila Trut Making Contact: Jill Tarter and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence by Sarah Scoles

by Sarah Scoles A Crack in Creation: Gene Editing and the Unthinkable Power to Control Evolution by Jennifer A. Doudna,‎ Samuel H. Sternberg

