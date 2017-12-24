Best Science Books 2007: GeekWire Holiday science book guide for 2017: Give them the cosmos for Christmas

As you all have no doubt noticed over the years, I love highlighting the best science books every year via the various end of year lists that newspapers, web sites, etc. publish. I've done it so far in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

And here we are in 2017!

As in previous years, my definition of "science books" is pretty inclusive, including books on technology, engineering, nature, the environment, science policy, public health, history & philosophy of science, geek culture and whatever else seems to be relevant in my opinion.

Today's list is GeekWire Holiday science book guide for 2017: Give them the cosmos for Christmas.

Magnitude: The Scale of the Universe by Kimberly Arcand and Megan Watzke

by Kimberly Arcand and Megan Watzke Otherworlds: Visions of Our Solar System by Michael Benson

by Michael Benson Big Pacific: Passionate, Voracious, Mysterious, Violent by Rebecca Tansley

by Rebecca Tansley The Gene Machine: How Genetic Technologies Are Changing the Way We Have Kids--And the Kids We Have by Bonnie Rochman

by Bonnie Rochman Soonish: Ten Emerging Technologies That'll Improve and/or Ruin Everything by Kelly Weinersmith and Zach Weiner

by Kelly Weinersmith and Zach Weiner The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story by Douglas Preston

by Douglas Preston Rigor Mortis: How Sloppy Science Creates Worthless Cures, Crushes Hope, and Wastes Billions by Richard Harris

by Richard Harris Wicked Bugs: The Meanest, Deadliest, Grossest Bugs on Earth by Amy Stewart, Briony Morrow-Cribbs

by Amy Stewart, Briony Morrow-Cribbs Exploring Space: From Galileo to the Mars Rover and Beyond by Martin Jenkins

by Martin Jenkins Try This Extreme: 50 Fun and Safe Experiments for the Mad Scientist in You by Karen Romano Young

And check out my previous 2017 lists here!

You can also check out my appearances on the Science for the People Gifts for Nerds podcasts for the last few years: 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 right here!

Many of the lists I use are sourced via the Largehearted Boy master list.