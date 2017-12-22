Best Science Books 2017: Brain Pickings 7 Favorite Science Books of 2017

As you all have no doubt noticed over the years, I love highlighting the best science books every year via the various end of year lists that newspapers, web sites, etc. publish. I've done it so far in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

And here we are in 2017!

As in previous years, my definition of "science books" is pretty inclusive, including books on technology, engineering, nature, the environment, science policy, public health, history & philosophy of science, geek culture and whatever else seems to be relevant in my opinion.

Today's list is Brain Pickings 7 Favorite Science Books of 2017.

The River of Consciousness by Oliver Sacks

by Oliver Sacks The Songs of Trees: Stories from Nature’s Great Connectors by David George Haskell

by David George Haskell Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II by Liza Mundy

by Liza Mundy Why Time Flies: A Mostly Scientific Investigation by Alan Burdick

by Alan Burdick The Great Unknown: Seven Journeys to the Frontiers of Science by Marcus du Sautoy

by Marcus du Sautoy The Dialogues: Conversations about the Nature of the Universe by Clifford V. Johnson

by Clifford V. Johnson Black Hole Blues and Other Songs from Outer Space by Janna Levin

