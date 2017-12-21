Best Jazz Albums 2017: A list of lists

A new bizarre obsession seems to have taken hold, to join the Best Science Books one. Sad! No, happy!
I've also done lists for 2015 and 2016 and look forward to doing another for 2018 in twelve months time!
This particular post collects lists of "best of the year" jazz albums I've found across various websites. For the purposes of this project, I'm not giving each list its own post and showcasing the albums that are part of the list. That's an awful lot of work, which I'm reserving for the science books project which is more core to the mission of this blog.
Note: I've included a few not-exclusively-jazz lists if they've happened to include either jazz sections or lots of jazz-ish items. If this project has any happy outcome, it would have to be my readers broadening their musical horizons by discovering great new music through these lists, the wider and more varied the better.
If I've missed any important list, please let me know in the comments. In particular, I'm really looking to expand my coverage beyond English-language lists. I've got a few in French and even on in Italian and I'd love get more. I"ll likely update this list of lists at least one more time, likely in the first or second week of January 2018.
- 2017.xx.xx. Top 20 Jazz Albums of 2017 / Jazzwise Magazine
- 2017.xx.xx. The 100 Best Recordings of 2017 by Ted Gioia
- 2017.xx.xx. Jazz – Best of 2017 Countdown by Dave Sumner / Bird is the Worm
- 2017.11.16. The Best Jazz Albums of 2017 by Tom Hull
- 2017.11.28. The Best Jazz of 2017 by Will Layman / Pop Matters
- 2017.12.01. Dan Bilawsky's Best Releases Of 2017 / All About Jazz
- 2017.12.03. The nine best jazz albums released in 2017, from ‘new jazz’ to more ethnic beats / South China Morning Post
- 2017.12.04. Year’s Best Jazz Albums, 2017 Edition by GTrain / Big City Blog
- 2017.12.05. C. Michael Bailey’s Best Recordings Of 2017 / All About Jazz
- 2017.12.06. Best Albums 2017 by Jon Pareles, Jon Caramanica and Giovanni Russonello / New York Times
- 2017.12.06. My Best of Jazz for 2017 by Ralph A. Miriello, Freelance Jazz Journalist
- 2017.12.06. Palmarès 2017 : les 50 meilleurs albums de l’année by François Marchesseault / Radio Canada Ici Musique
- 2017.12.07. Troy Collins' Best Releases Of 2017 / All About Jazz
- 2017.12.08. Karl Ackermann's Best Releases Of 2017 / All About Jazz
- 2017.12.09. Iyer, Zenon, Cohen among best jazz recordings by Howard Reich / Chicago Tribune
- 2017.12.11. My 50 Essential Jazz and beyond Records of 2017 by Gilles Peterson
- 2017.12.12. The 10 Best Jazz Albums of 2017 by Jeff Terich
- 2017.12.13. Mark Sullivan's Best Releases Of 2017 / All About Jazz
- 2017.12.13. A few of my favorite albums of 2017 by Stephen Hu
- 2017.12.13. The Best Jazz Albums Of 2017 by Phil Freeman / Stereogum
- 2017.12.13. Complete Communion: The Best Jazz Of 2017 by Stewart Smith / The Quietus
- 2017.12.14. Mark Corroto's Best Releases Of 2017 / All About Jazz
- 2017.12.14. The Best Jazz Reissues and Rediscoveries of 2017 by Richard Brody / The New Yorker
- 2017.12.14. The 10 Best Jazz Albums Of 2017 by Gary Suarez / Vinyl Me, Please
- 2017.12.14. Nate Chinen's Top 10 (Actually 21) Albums Of 2017 / NPR
- 2017.12.14. 10 outstanding Canadian jazz albums of 2017 by Chris Maskell / CBC
- 2017.12.14. Best Records of 2017 by Cisco Bradley / Jazz Right Now
- 2017.12.14. I 20 migliori dischi JAZZ del 2017 by Enrico Bettinello, Luca Canini / giornaledellamusica.it
- 2017.12.15. Dan McClenaghan's Best Releases Of 2017 / All About Jazz
- 2017.12.15. The Year in Jazz: 2017 by Phil Freeman / Burning Ambulance
- 2017.12.15. The Best Jazz Albums of 2017 by Fred Kaplan
- 2017.12.15. Favorite Jazz Albums / All Music
- 2017.12.15. KMHD's Top 10 Jazz Albums Of 2017 by Matt Fleeger Follow, Derek Smith, and Isabel Zacharias
- 2017.12.15. CHOCS 2017 : 13 disques très observés / blog de Choc
- 2017.12.15. Best of 2017 | Jazz: Vijay Iyer, Ron Miles and Nicole Mitchell look ahead by Chris Barton
- 2017.12.16. My Top 10 Jazz Albums of 2017 by Fred Kaplan / Stereophile
- 2017.12.16. Troy Dostert's Best Releases Of 2017 / All About Jazz
- 2017.12.17. Geno Thackara's Best Releases Of 2017 by Geno Thackara / All About Jazz
- 2017.12.17. Jerome Wilson's Best Of 2017 / All About Jazz
- 2017.12.17. A Few of My Favorite Things 2017 by Jeffrey Siegel / Straight No Chaser -- A Jazz Show
- 2017.12.19. The Best Jazz Albums of 2017 by Dave Sumner / Bandcamp
- 2017.12.20. The 2017 NPR Music Jazz Critics Poll
- 2017.12.20. The Jazz Albums Of 2017 And The Power Of Gatekeepers by Francis Davis / NPR
- 2017.12.20. Vote totals for All NPR Critics Poll Albums
- 2017.12.20. Portal Page for All Voting Information for NPR Poll (Including all individual ballots)
- 2017.12.20. Peter Margasak’s favorite jazz albums of 2017 /Chicago Reader
- 2017.12.20. The Best Reissues Of 2017 by Tom Moon / NPR
- 2017.12.21. Palmarès: les 10 albums jazz de 2017 by Guillaume Bourgault-Côté, Philippe Renaud / Le devoir
- 2017.12.21. Jim Worsley's Best Releases Of 2017 / All About Jazz
- 2017.12.21. Nextbop's Favorite Jazz Albums of 2017 by Nextbop Staff
- 2017.12.21. Year-End Lists 2017 (1 of 4) Musician/Band of the Year / London Jazz News
Some additional resources: Metacritic Music Critic Top Ten Lists
My top 10 Albums? Not possible to come up with any sort of consistent permanents best list, but sure, here goes, in alphabetical order of course. And by "best" I really mean a few albums that made an impression. I'll also concentrate on maybe a few that didn't get as much attention in the lists above.
- A Rift In Decorum, Ambrose Akinmusire
- Eternal Stories, Michel Portal, Richard Héry, Xavier Tribolet, Quatuor Ebène
- Far From Over, Vijay Iyer Sextet
- Freedom Highway, Rhiannon Giddens
- Infinitude, Christine & Ingrid Jensen w Ben Monder
- Ladilikan, Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet
- Live from the Fox Oakland, Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Our Point Of View, Blue Note All-Stars
- Signs LIVE!, Peter Bernstein Quartet
- The Passion Of Charlie Parker, Various artists
- Under the Influence Suite, Orchestre National de Jazz Montréal, Christine Jensen, dir.
Favourite concerts? A few of those too!
- Coco Love Alcorn, Auer House (house concert)
- Dave Liebman & Mike Murley Quartet, The Rex
- Joel Frahm w/Turboprop, The Rex
- Mike Downes Quartet, Gallery 345
- DKV, The Burdock (TONE fest)
- Christine and Ingrid Jensen / Infinitude, L'Astral (FIJM)
- Joshua Redman Still Dreaming, Maison Symphonique (FIJM)
- Lizz Wright, Monument National (FIJM)
- Dave Young Quintet, The Rex
- Lina Allemano Trio, Handlebar (KMJF)
- A Tribute to Muddy Waters & Howling Wolf featuring Paul DesLauriers, Julian Fauth, Dylan Wickens, Guy Belanger and Jack de Keyzer, Danny Marks host, Hugh's Room
