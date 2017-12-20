Best Science Books 2017: Carl Zimmer's Read to Lead List

As you all have no doubt noticed over the years, I love highlighting the best science books every year via the various end of year lists that newspapers, web sites, etc. publish. I've done it so far in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

And here we are in 2017!

As in previous years, my definition of "science books" is pretty inclusive, including books on technology, engineering, nature, the environment, science policy, public health, history & philosophy of science, geek culture and whatever else seems to be relevant in my opinion.

Today's list is Carl Zimmer's Read to Lead List. Not sure I've ever posted an author's best books list from their Facebook page, but since Zimmer's one of the best writers out there and his list is a pretty interesting one, I figure there's a first time for everything. Enjoy!

A Crack in Creation: Gene Editing and the Unthinkable Power to Control Evolution by Jennifer A. Doudna,‎ Samuel H. Sternberg

by Jennifer A. Doudna,‎ Samuel H. Sternberg How to Tame a Fox (and Build a Dog): Visionary Scientists and a Siberian Tale of Jump-Started Evolution by Lee Alan Dugatkin,‎ Lyudmila Trut

by Lee Alan Dugatkin,‎ Lyudmila Trut A Different Kind of Animal: How Culture Transformed Our Species by Robert Boyd

by Robert Boyd Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America by Ibram X. Kendi

by Ibram X. Kendi Behave: The Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worst by Robert M. Sapolsky

by Robert M. Sapolsky A Brief History of Everyone Who Ever Lived: The Stories in Our Genes by Adam Rutherford

by Adam Rutherford Big Chicken: The Incredible Story of How Antibiotics Created Modern Agriculture and Changed the Way the World Eats by Maryn McKenna

by Maryn McKenna Deep Thinkers: Inside the Minds of Whales, Dolphins, and Porpoises by Janet Mann

