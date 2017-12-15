Best Science Books 2017: OODA LOOP: Best Security, Business and Technology books of 2017

As you all have no doubt noticed over the years, I love highlighting the best science books every year via the various end of year lists that newspapers, web sites, etc. publish. I've done it so far in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

And here we are in 2017!

As in previous years, my definition of "science books" is pretty inclusive, including books on technology, engineering, nature, the environment, science policy, public health, history & philosophy of science, geek culture and whatever else seems to be relevant in my opinion.

Today's list is OODA LOOP: Best Security, Business and Technology books of 2017. I'm excluding purely business books from my recap below.

Digital Gold: Bitcoin and the Inside Story of the Misfits and Millionaires Trying to Reinvent Money by Nathaniel Popper

by Nathaniel Popper The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter by David Sax

by David Sax You Belong to the Universe: Buckminster Fuller and the Future by Jonathon Keats

by Jonathon Keats The Man Who Designed the Future by B. Alexandra Szerlip

by B. Alexandra Szerlip The Field Researcher’s Handbook: A Guide to the Art and Science of Professional Fieldwork by David Danelo

by David Danelo Void Star by Zachary Mason

by Zachary Mason Autonomous by Annalee Newitz

