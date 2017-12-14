Best Science Books 2017: Waterstones / Adam Rutherford Picks the Best Science Reads of 2017

As you all have no doubt noticed over the years, I love highlighting the best science books every year via the various end of year lists that newspapers, web sites, etc. publish. I've done it so far in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

And here we are in 2017!

As in previous years, my definition of "science books" is pretty inclusive, including books on technology, engineering, nature, the environment, science policy, public health, history & philosophy of science, geek culture and whatever else seems to be relevant in my opinion.

Today's list is Waterstones / Adam Rutherford Picks the Best Science Reads of 2017.

1666: Plague, War and Hellfire by Rebecca Rideal

by Rebecca Rideal Tamed: Ten Species that Changed our World by Alice Roberts

by Alice Roberts Inferior: The True Power of Women and the Science That Shows it by Angela Saini

by Angela Saini Ad Astra: An Illustrated Guide to Leaving the Planet by Dallas Campbell

by Dallas Campbell Out of Nothing by Daniel Locke, David Blandy

