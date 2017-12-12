Best Science Books 2017: Amazon.com

As you all have no doubt noticed over the years, I love highlighting the best science books every year via the various end of year lists that newspapers, web sites, etc. publish. I've done it so far in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

And here we are in 2017!

As in previous years, my definition of "science books" is pretty inclusive, including books on technology, engineering, nature, the environment, science policy, public health, history & philosophy of science, geek culture and whatever else seems to be relevant in my opinion.

Today's list is Amazon.com Science Books, Biographies and Memoirs, Business and Leadership, History.

Learn Better: Mastering the Skills for Success in Life, Business, and School, or, How to Become an Expert in Just About Anything by Ulrich Boser

by Cordelia Fine Apollo 8: The Thrilling Story of the First Mission to the Moon by Jeffrey Kluger

by Adam Rutherford The Gene Machine: How Genetic Technologies Are Changing the Way We Have Kids--and the Kids We Have by Bonnie Rochman

by Neil deGrasse Tyson Upstream: Searching for Wild Salmon, from River to Table by Langdon Cook

by Jennifer A. Doudna What Doesn’t Kill Us: How Freezing Water, Extreme Altitude and Environmental Conditioning Will Renew Our Lost Evolutionary Strength by Scott Carney

by Bill Schutt Chief Engineer: Washington Roebling, The Man Who Built the Brooklyn Bridge by Erica Wagner

by David Baron The Great Quake: How the Biggest Earthquake in North America Changed Our Understanding of the Planet by Henry Fountain

by Maryn McKenna American Wolf: A True Story of Survival and Obsession in the West by Nate Blakeslee

by Scott Parazynski,‎ Susy Flory Patient H69: The Story of My Second Sight by Vanessa Potter

by Lee Berger,‎ John Hawks Reality Is Not What It Seems: The Journey to Quantum Gravity by Carlo Rovelli,‎ Simon Carnell &‎ Erica Segre, Translators

by Walter Isaacson Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery by Scott Kelly

by Brad Stone Hit Makers: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction by Derek Thompson

by Jonathan Taplin Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are by Seth Stephens-Davidowitz

by Tim Harford Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft's Soul and Imagine a Better Future for Everyone by Satya Nadella,‎ Greg Shaw,‎ Jill Nichols

by Yuval Harari Ghosts of the Tsunami: Death and Life in Japan's Disaster Zone by Richard Lloyd Parry

by Jeffrey Kluger The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story by Douglas Preston

