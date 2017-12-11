Best Science Books 2017: Smithsonian Ten Best Science Books

As you all have no doubt noticed over the years, I love highlighting the best science books every year via the various end of year lists that newspapers, web sites, etc. publish. I've done it so far in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

And here we are in 2017!

As in previous years, my definition of "science books" is pretty inclusive, including books on technology, engineering, nature, the environment, science policy, public health, history & philosophy of science, geek culture and whatever else seems to be relevant in my opinion.

Today's list is Smithsonian Ten Best Science Books of 2017.

Big Chicken: The Incredible Story of How Antibiotics Created Modern Agriculture and Changed the Way the World by Maryn McKenna

by Maryn McKenna Magnitude: The Scale of the Universe by Megan Watzke

by Megan Watzke Numbers and the Making of Us: Counting and the Course of Human Cultures by Caleb Everett

by Caleb Everett Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II by Liza Mundy

by Liza Mundy Why Time Flies: A Mostly Scientific Investigation by Alan Burdick

by Alan Burdick Gravity's Kiss: The Detection of Gravitational Waves by Harry Collins

by Harry Collins Paleoart: Visions of the Prehistoric Past by Zoë Lescaze

by Zoë Lescaze The Evolution of Beauty: How Darwin's Forgotten Theory of Mate Choice Shapes the Animal World - and Us by Richard O. Prum

by Richard O. Prum What It's Like to Be a Dog: And Other Adventures in Animal Neuroscience by Gregory Berns

by Gregory Berns What Future: The Year's Best Ideas to Reclaim, Reanimate & Reinvent Our Future edited by Torie Bosch,‎ Roy Scranton

