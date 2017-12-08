Friday Fun: Scientists theorize alternate universe where people listen to them

From the so-funny-it-hurts file, courtesy of The Beaverton.

Scientists theorize alternate universe where people listen to them

“The implications are enormous,” tweeted noted astrophysicist and shit-disturber Neil deGrasse Tyson. “This means that just beyond a dimensional veil separating an alternate reality from this one, there is someone exactly like you, but vaccinated.”

Scientists have already begun seeking a way to travel to this newly found universe in search of grant money and positive affirmation. So far, none of them have looked for a way to return home.