Best Science Books 2017: The Globe and Mail 100

As you all have no doubt noticed over the years, I love highlighting the best science books every year via the various end of year lists that newspapers, web sites, etc. publish. I've done it so far in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

And here we are in 2016!

As in previous years, my definition of "science books" is pretty inclusive, including books on technology, engineering, nature, the environment, science policy, public health, history & philosophy of science, geek culture and whatever else seems to be relevant in my opinion.

Today's list is The Globe and Mail 100.

Life on the Ground Floor: Letters from the Edge of Emergency Medicine by James Maskalyk

by James Maskalyk World Without Mind: The Existential Threat of Big Tech by Franklin Foer

by Franklin Foer The River of Consciousness by Oliver Sacks

